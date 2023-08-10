Punjab BEd results declared, Anjali tops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

Guru Nanak Dev University has declared the Punjab BEd entrance result 2023 for admission in colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Punjabi University, Patiala.

Out of the total 17,382 candidates who appeared in the common entrance test this year, 17,295 students qualified the test. The result of 12 candidates could not be declared because of some discrepancy in their OMR sheet (as university sources cited they did not choose their language option from Hindi/Punjabi). Prof Amit Kauts, coordinator for the examination, said that the qualifying marks for general category candidates are 25 per cent (38 marks out of 150), and for SC and ST category candidates are 20 per cent (30 marks out of 150) as per Punjab Government notification of BEd common entrance test and centralised counselling.

Anjali Aggarwal has topped the common entrance test scoring 124 marks out of 150, Harnoorpreet Kaur followed by Rashmeet Kaur, stood second and third position. Harsimrat Kaur Toor, Komal Sharma, Shalika Rani and Gurbir Singh are the top five candidates scoring 123,123,122,121,121&121 marks, respectively. There is only one male candidate in the top five list of qualified candidates.

Prof Amit Kauts, while announcing the result, congratulated the qualified candidates and requested the 12 candidates whose results were awaited that they should submit the required documents for eliminating the discrepancies. The candidates and participating institutions requested go through the admission site are to http://punjabbedadmissions.org/ regularly for updates regarding the process of different activities to be carried out for smooth functioning of centralised counselling for admission to BEd course.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Panjab University Chandigarh #Punjabi University Patiala