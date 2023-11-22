Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Keeping in mind the needs of farmers and agri-based businesses in Amritsar, Mohali-based Punjab Biotechnology Incubator has opened its pilot plant in Amritsar. Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori today inaugurated the sample collection and testing centre and stressed that limits of agribusiness were immense. “Keeping in mind and to facilitate farmers and agri-based businesses, the centre will cater to the need for essential tests of the agri-products and dairy produce to be exported. For example basmati, potato, honey and other agricultural products produced in Amritsar, whenever they are sent out, these products have to go through many tests as per the requirement of those countries. Earlier, our exporters had to go to Delhi or Mohali to get this test done which took time and cost. But now you will be able to sample your material at this centre,” he said.

He gave many examples to explain how fertilisers sent without testing used to result in big losses for businessmen due to rejection from overseas companies. He urged the businessmen of this region to take maximum advantage of this facility provided by the Punjab government. Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Biotechnology Dr Ajit Dua gave detailed information on the facilities provided by the lab, while the agricultural officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill shared with the audience his experience of producing poison-free Basmati.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Amritsar Central Ajay Gupta said that with the efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, our city has got the facility of this centre, which will increase the opportunities of agribusiness in this area. He reminded that the businessmen of the city had raised the demand for this centre during the government-industry meeting held in September.

