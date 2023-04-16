Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

PK Jaiswar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

Punjab BJP SC morcha general secretary, Balwinder Gill, was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne persons at his residence in Jandiala Guru area here.

Senior police officials, including SSP Amritsar rural Satinder Singh, have reached the spot and started a probe into the case.

Gill was rushed to a nearby private hospital. The bullet reportedly pierced his jaw.

SSP said they can't share any details at the moment while adding that investigations were underway.

As per initial information, Balwinder Gill was present at his home in the evening when two bike borne persons arrived and rang the doorbell. As he opened the door, the armed attackers shot him in the face and fled away. His family members came out and rushed him to a private hospital.

Police teams were scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the perpetrators.

Janardan Sharma, Punjab BJP Spokesman, condemned the incident and said that law and order situation has totally collapses in the state.

He told that Balwinder Gill along with another senior BJP leader, Kewal Kumar, had returned from campaigning at Jalandhar. After dropping him outside his house, Kewal moved to Amritsar.

He said two bike-borne persons with covered faces shot Balwinder Gill outside his house.

