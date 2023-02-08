Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has felicitated some girl students of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) for making a chip which has been installed in a satellite produced at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The CM congratulated the students for the rare feat and wished them well for future.

He said that these students’ accomplishments will propel other students to set and achieve such goals. CM Bhagwant Mann noted that this is a proud moment for the state.

The CM pointed out that the bright students of this school have proved that there is no dearth of innovation and expertise among the students of Punjab, and if given a platform, these students can excel in any field.

He said that the ‘Schools of Eminence’ being set up by the Punjab government across the state is a step in that direction.

“These schools will groom the students for future competitions. This will help the students excel in the field of their choice,” he stated.

The CM also handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to the students to bear their expense for Sriharikota, adding that no stone will be left unturned to facilitate the students for such noble cause.