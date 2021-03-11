Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 4 power substations in Baba Bakala

Amritsar, August 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated four new electricity substations to mark Rakhar Punian to provide uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Baba Bakala here on Friday.

These four powerhouses are connected to the 66 kV Liddhar, 66 kV Beas, 66 kV Butala and 66 kV Sathiala substations.

The Chief Minister said the cost of this work was Rs 4.40 crore and it would provide relief to 2 lakh common consumers from overloading and unannounced power cuts. He said earlier, these substations would get six hours of supply, which will now get eight hours of continuous supply.

On the delay in commissioning of the substation, he said some political reasons and some consumers were obstructing the construction of the tower for it. Now, the work has been complete.