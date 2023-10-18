Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 18

Thousands of school children supporting ‘Basanti’ (bright yellow) coloured turbans, patkas and stoles joined Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to partake collective ‘ardas’ for making ‘Nasha Mukt’ (drug-free) Punjab, at the Golden Temple today.

Christened as ‘Hope Initiative’, the step has been taken by the state government and Punjab Police to encourage young individuals to actively engage as players, volunteers, and spectators, to showcase their talent while addressing the issue of drug abuse in person or joining online as well.

ਹਰ ਕੰਮ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਧਿਆਉਣਾ ਤੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਅੱਗੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਣਾ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਧਰਮ ਹੈ…



ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਨਿਵੇਕਲੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ, ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਏ… ਲਗਭਗ… pic.twitter.com/kFMqpUVC4f — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 18, 2023

ਅੱਜ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਪਾਵਨ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਧਰਤੀ ‘ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਕੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦੀ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ



ਮੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ਼ 35,000 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਬੱਚੇ-ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ.. pic.twitter.com/ZKEAuvtqQY — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 18, 2023

The components of the event are to pray, pledge and play. A special gully cricket league tournament was also kickstarted by the CM at the AGA Gandhi Ground.

After the ‘ardas’, the CM said that there could be no better place other than the Golden Temple to pray for ‘sarbat da bhalla’ (the well-being and prosperity of all) and launch the campaign by getting inspiration from the Gurus’ philosophy and teachings.

He said that the government has launched this campaign in Punjab aiming to eradicate drug menace from the society. “Today, over 30,000 school children participated in the collective prayers to stay away from drugs. We are equally concerned about those who have fallen in the vicious circle of drugs. For them, the government has plans for their proper rehabilitation and counseling so that they should not feel abandoned from the mainstream of the society,” he said.

He said that hardwork is the key to success and it would be the government’s responsibility to provide ample opportunities to the deserving students.

“The government’s priority is to generate employment, in government and private sectors, as well. We believe that once a person would be engaged in any job or service, their mind would seldom divert towards the social vices. To safeguard our younger generation, we motivate them towards sports and academic activities. This endeavour bore results too. This time the players from Punjab clinched 19 medals in recently held Asian Games. Similarly, young boys and girls, even from remote rural belts, have qualified for the judges’ post this year,” he said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh informed that under ‘Hope Initiative’ matches would be held in 40 cricket grounds prepared across the district, in which children of every age group, professional and famous cricketers of Amritsar and Punjab will participate. So far around 900 teams, including eight girls' teams, have been registered for the tourney.

“Aound 15,000 children would be participating in the cricket tournament. These matches will be held in six leagues, including Jazba Cricket League, Fatta Cricket League, School Cricket League, Women's League and Leader's Cricket League. The participants will be honored with a certificate by the Amritsar Police Commissionerate. The winners will be given cash prizes and a trophy will be given in each category, while the teams reaching the finals will also be given medals,” he informed.

