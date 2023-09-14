Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 13

Dedicating the first School of Eminence (SoE) in state to students at Chheharta, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal today termed it as a stepping stone for a major revolution in the field of education.

Kejriwal and Mann launch free school transport service from School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo

The two were accompanied by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on the occasion. Calling Schools of Eminence the first step in transforming the lives of children in Punjab, Mann said the government’s initiative would ensure that students, especially from poor and underprivileged sections, had access to quality education.

Kejriwal and Mann interacted with students of the school in classrooms. Kejriwal visited science and computer labs and asked students about their studies. He also interacted with parents present on the occasion.

The Chheharta SoE has 96 students, who were enrolled through merit examination, conducted by the state for admission. Both Kejriwal and Mann were given a guard of honour by the NCC cadets.

They also visited the newly constructed basketball court where Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains apprised them about upgraded infrastructure of the school. Later, both the CMs flagged off the first bus of the transport facility for the government schools in the state.

Apart from Chheharta, three more Schools of Eminence would come up at Town Hall, Jandiala Guru and on Mall Road where work was already going on. The Schools of Eminence would have upgraded infrastructure, digital classrooms, smart playgrounds, integrated computer and science labs and school transport facility, apart from the AI labs.

AAP convener breaks the ice

Arvind Kejriwal interacted with students of the Chheharta SoE as he broke the ice. He was briefed about several projects being undertaken by students. Himmat Singh, a Class XII (Non-medical) student, explained to Kejriwal about his project of developing prototypes of shoes that also had mobile chargers. Himmat has made shoes with a sole fitted with electric strip that act as a circuit and can be used as a taser when in need. He also showed Kejriwal how his prototypes worked.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann