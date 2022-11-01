Punjab Governor: Teach value of epics to kids

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

Bhavans SL Public School showcased a grand light and sound presentation of the epic Ramayana on its premises on Sunday evening, enthralling the students and everyone present in the audience.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest for the event as other dignitaries included MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, GNDU Vice Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu and others.

In his address, the Governor said: “Efforts must be made to familiarise kids about epics and culture of our country. Maintaining brotherhood and respecting values is the need of the hour in today’s world,” he said. He recalled the teachings of Swami Vivekanand and shared his experience with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The musical light and sound performance, depicting various episodes from Lord Rama’s life, was made interesting for the new generation as approximately 500 students participated in this cultural extravaganza and their scintillating performance won the hearts of all.

Principal and director Anita Bhalla said the main motive behind this show was to inculcate and emulate strong moral values among students and also familiarise youth towards their own roots and to make them better understand the grandeur of their own origin.

“Lord Rama was the ocean of compassion, kindness and love. His teachings taught us that to ensure victory over evil forces is not only possible, but also necessary,” said Avinash Mahindru, chairman, Bhavans SL School.

The school also released its annual magazine Abha and Banwarilal Purohit addressed the students and appreciated their efforts in staging such a wonderful and programme.