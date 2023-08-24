Punjab Govt orders closure of schools till August 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

The Punjab Government has once again ordered closure of schools owing to the flood-like situation in the state after incessant rain in several districts.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and keeping in view floods due to heavy rains in various districts of the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, all government, aided, accredited and private schools would remain closed from August 23 to 26.

This is the second time that the state government has ordered closure of schools due to heavy rains. Earlier in July, the state government had ordered closure of schools across the state due to floods.

On Wednesday, several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains which led to flood-like situation in several districts. Most schools, including government and private, have already sent message to parents for holidays. Amritsar district has not yet witnessed any flood-like situation. The adjoining areas of Ajnala and Beas in the rural border belt are flooded and witnessing heavy waterlogging.

#Bhagwant Mann #Harjot Singh Bains