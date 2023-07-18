Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

The state government today announced a grant of Rs 27.77 crore for schools in Punjab that had suffered damage during rain.

The grants were sanctioned after schools were asked by the government to submit their requirements after damage to the infrastructure due to incessant rains and floods in several districts of the state.

The grants will be received by the District Education Office and distributed among schools as per their requirement. An amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 will be distributed as per each school’s requirement.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma, who will receive the grant and manage distribution among schools in the district, said Rs 20 crore was approved for primary schools and Rs 7.77 crore for secondary schools.

He said, “The schools have been asked to submit their fund requirement for repair and relief management after floods ravaged the state. The amount will be given to each school as per demand. The cost will cover repair of boundary walls and rooms that have fallen after rains, clean up, paint and other minor tasks of schools. The heads and governing committees have been instructed to ensure that school buildings are safe for students. They will be responsible for security of students.”

The schools reopened today after holidays were declared due to incessant rains and floods in the state. The school heads have been asked to ensure that no student sits in the building that requires urgent repair.

Initially, the District Education Department had identified 14 to 15 schools that needed urgent repair and maintenance. Most schools fall in Ajnala and Tarsikka blocks. There are several schools in urban centres, including walled the city, that require roof repairs and construction of boundary walls.