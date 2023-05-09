Punjab has something distinct about it: Actor Vidyut Jammwal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who will be seen in the upcoming thriller IB-71, on Monday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple as he came to Amritsar on a brief promotional tour.

Jammwal, who plays the role of a spy in the film, shared his love for Punjabi warmth and food. “I have come to Punjab after many years. There is a distinct fragrance in the air of the state and it touches your heart. I definitely would love to try lassi and kulchas here,” he said.

Known for his action-oriented films and screen image, Vidyut said IB 71 would definitely continue his action-hero streak but in a different way. “The film not just tells the story of a particular incident during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, but also puts the spotlight on the secret agents that work tirelessly, behind the scenes to ensure peace and safety of the nation. Not many people are aware of the work secret agencies do, not many people know about the war itself. Not many details are in public domain,” he said.

The film, which is based on the true events of the Ganga hijack, infamously called ‘The Hijack That Never Happened’, exposes India’s top-secret mission run by the Intelligence Bureau that won India the 1971 war. “The action sequences and scenes are drawn from reality but of course some cinematic liberty has been taken. IB 71 is a film that will give you a glimpse into the thrilling world of India’s Intelligence Bureau,” said Vidyut. The film’s recent special screening with actor Anupam Kher received a good response and Vidyut said it’s time more stories about Indian soldiers, secret agencies and real-life heroes must come to screen. “We must make films that tell stories that not many know. Of course, the story is about people, the agents who worked undercover to make things possible.”