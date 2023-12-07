Punjab International Trade Expo to kick-start today in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

The holy city is all set to host the five-day 17th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) from tomorrow.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organising the event in collaboration with the Punjab Government. The PITEX not only strengthens businesses in Punjab, but also promotes tourism in the state.

Naveen Sethi, Deputy Secretary General, of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said about 550 exhibitors from across the country and abroad will participate in the event.

Entrepreneurs from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Iran, Thailand and Turkey have arrived with their products. Besides, the expo will witness participation from traders of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the UT of Ladakh.

Stalls by the SIDBI, National Jute Board, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotional Organization, KVIC, NABARD, Textile Manufacturers Association of India, Shawl Club and the Ministry of MSME are expected to be major attractions at the fair.

State-run MARKFED, MILKFED, PEDA, Amritsar Development Authority, Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Corporation, Punjab Tourism Department, Punjab Agro Industry Corporation, Punjab Small Industry and Export Corporation are also participating in PITEX this time.

Additional DC Harpreet Singh said in order to realise the ambitious dream of making Rangla Punjab, a prosperous province, it was important to promote industry, tourism and business. The city of Golden Temple is a special tourist destination not only for Punjabis but for people all over the world.

“Thanks to businessmen from different countries coming to PITEX in the last 16 years, this five-day event has now carved out its own identity across oceans,” he added.

He said the people of the holy city and surrounding districts wait for the PITEX with great eagerness as they get a range of products under one roof.

RS Sachdeva, Chair of Punjab State Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann will inaugurate the 17th PITEX on December 7.