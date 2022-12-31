Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 30

The Punjab and J&K zone participating in DAV National Sports for Girls marked an impressive victory in various events as the three-day tournament hosted by DAV University entered the second day on Friday. The zone marked an impressive victory in various sports events including kabaddi, basketball, badminton and handball.

The events started at DAV University, DAVIET, Police DAV Public School, DAV College and Dayanand Model School (Dayanand Nagar). The teams from 15 zones across the country are vying for supremacy in 24 games.