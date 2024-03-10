Punjab most promising market for entrepreneurship: Netherlands experts

Neha Saini
Amritsar, March 9
Giving impetus to its incubation programme for start-ups and entrepreneurs in the field of healthcare technology, AI, agri-tech, textile and tourism, Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Infinity), an incubation centre of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), hosted a special interaction between businesspersons from the region with expert incubators and mentors from PUM (Programma Uitzending Managers), Netherlands.
PUM is an organisation supported by the Netherland Government, which provides free assistance to industries and organisations, for upgrading their technical and managerial skills. The PUM had signed a MoU with the GNDU for upgrading and mentoring entrepreneurs registered with the infinity centre at the university.
Prof PK Pati, head, Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Infinity), said, “This centre provides a unique opportunity to entrepreneurs to upgrade their skills and knowledge about global markets for building better business strategies.”
Dr Leon Husson, an expert incubator from PUM, shared that Punjab had been one of most promising markets for entrepreneurship as people here had a positive mind set for start-ups. “Whether it’s AI, progressive farming or textile, there is a lot of potential in Punjab that can be used to build economy not just for the state, but for the nation too. The aim of a start-up should be to develop on market basis and be a part of the local supply chain network. I feel that there is a big magnet buried in three-tier cities like Amritsar. Issues like migration, which imbalance local communities, must be tackled by developing rural communities empowered through entrepreneurship.”
Edwin Witlox, country coordinator, PUM, India, shared similar views on utilising the massive pool of talent among women and young individuals.
“To become job creators rather than job seekers, one must focus on several strategies to become a successful entrepreneur. An entrepreneur should be ready for all types of challenges and failures. We would help in hand holding and understanding demand-supply chain in local and global markets, finances and sustainability aspects of a business,” he said.
Prof (Dr) Pratap Kumar Pati said, “Presently, interest among start-ups to join this centre is growing. Currently, the centre has 19 registered start-ups training under their incubator programme. The centre is helping to incubate their ideas related to precision agriculture, textile industry, biotechnology, software development, food technology and electronics product development.”
