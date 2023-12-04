Amritsar: Punjab Police joins hands with MapmyIndia for road safety, streamlining traffic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

In order to make roads safer and streamline traffic, the Punjab Police have joined hands with MapmyIndia app for real time traffic updates and safety alerts.

A team of MapmyIndia held a training programme for the local traffic police in this connection. The app would be available free for citizens and is being is developed indigenously for Indian traffic to guide commuters. This would usher in a new era of traffic management and safety through amalgamation of cutting edge technology with the government system.

Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic, said MapmyIndia would provide its web and mobile-based app integrated with detailed digital maps, navigation information, advisories and planning by the traffic police to citizens.

Apart from updating commuters about daily traffic advisories, events such as processions, protests, rallies, VIP movement, road closures and diversions, the app would also provide vital road safety information addressing concerns like black spots, dangerous turns, updated speed limits and accident-prone zones to users, the ADCP said.

She said commuters could give feedback and real-time alerts, which the police and MapmyIndia app would validate and upload on the app so that additional consumer crowd-sourcing information was available for better traffic management, road safety and emergency services.

#Punjab Police