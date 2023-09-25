Punjab Police TSS cadre candidates await final result

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

The candidates for the recruitment of the Technical and Support Services (TSS) cadre of the Punjab Police, who appeared in the physical examination, are waiting for their result. A group of candidates from the city have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to complete the recruitment process and give employment.

The candidates said the government had issued an advertisement to fill 2,340 vacancies in 20 different domains of the TSS cadre of the Punjab Police in September 2021. The applications were invited from eligible candidates from September 9, 2021, to October 10, 2021, to fill these vacancies.

One year after inviting applications, the government conducted an online examination from September 24, 2022, to September 30, 2022, to fill these posts.

The candidates, who passed the online examination, were called for Phase II examination from November 22, 2022, to December 3, 2022. Physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) were conducted at the PAP ground in Jalandhar to fulfil the criteria.

After eight months, the eligible candidates are still waiting for the final result. A group of candidates, who appeared for the TSS constable 2,340 cadre examination, has demanded that the state government should declare the result as soon as possible.

“We have been waiting for the final result for the past eight months. Hundreds of youngsters plan to get employment under the TSS constable cadre as there are 2,340 posts to fill. The government should release the final list so that selected candidates get jobs,” said an aspirant.

