Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Punjab registered a record increase in GST and excise revenue, said Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema after unfurling the Tricolour on the 74th Republic Day celebrations held here on Thursday.

Elaborating the revenue growth, he said the state registered a record increase of 24.5 per cent in revenue from GST and 34 per cent increase in excise revenue.

He said the introduction of Aam Aadmi clinics in the state brought a revolution in the health sector as more than 10 lakh people availed free treatment in 100 such clinics opened so far.

Talking about works carried out by his government, he stated that many pro-people initiatives were taken during its 10-month tenure. These initiatives included restoration of old pension for government employees, opening of Aam Aadmi clinics, recruitment in government jobs, war against corruption, setting up of schools of eminence, new initiatives for Punjabi language, conducting Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, waiver of electricity bills up to 300 units per month, removal of illegal encroachments from panchayat lands, resumption of government bus services to Delhi Airport and establishment of new medical colleges.

He paid tributes to freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

Tableaus showing government schemes were presented by various departments.