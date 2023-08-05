Punjab Roadways bus gutted

Amritsar, August 4
A Punjab Roadways bus caught fire last midnight. The bus was completely damaged in the fire. The bus was parked at the Punjab Roadways workshop located near Qila Gobindgarh.
It took nearly an hour for the fire brigade to douse the flames. The bus had returned from Chandigarh. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
According to information, the bus reached Punjab Roadways workshop around 2.30 am. When employees arrived at the workshop at 5 am, they found the bus engulfed in fire. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.
The workshop authorities said the bus was completely gutted. There were 50 buses parked at the workshop at that time of the incident, they said.
