Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC union not to go on strike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Members of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union decided to call off their strike, which was scheduled for three days from Wednesday.

The union called off the strike after senior officials of the Transport Department conveyed to them that the government has sought time to discuss their demands with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Kuljit Singh, president, Punbus Contractual Workers’ Union, said the motive to go on strike was to impress upon the government to give appointment to the union representatives so that they could raise their demands. Now, they have got the same without bothering passengers in blistering heat.

Their major demand include regularisation of contractual staff. After repeated assurances by previous governments, they have not been regularised. After paying the debt, Punbus merged with Punjab Roadways, but the same rule was not applicable for the staff. Buses under the Punjab Roadways are driven by regular staff and there was no contractual worker in it. So, they demanded that Punbus staff should be absorbed in it.

