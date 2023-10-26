Punjab Roadways starts new buses for Chandigarh, Sri Muktsar Sahib

Amritsar, October 25
Punjab Roadways has started two direct buses from the rural border belt — Khemkaran to Chandigarh and Tarn Taran to Sri Muktsar Sahib — to provide better road connectivity to the residents of the area.
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said, “The government has rolled out several direct bus routes from the border region to other states and within the state keeping in view the convenience of border area residents.”
Earlier, a direct bus from Patti to Shimla was introduced as part of the effort, he said. The Cabinet Minister further said the Patti depot of Punjab Roadways had started a new route as per which a bus would depart from the Khemkaran bus stand at 4:45 am and reach Chandigarh at 11:30 am.
The bus would return from the Chandigarh ISBT at 11:50 am and reach Khemkaran at 7:30 pm. The one-way bus fare would be Rs 360, he said.
The second bus from Tarn Taran depot would depart from the bus stand at 5:40 am and reach Sri Muktsar Sahib at 12 pm via Jhabal, Thatha (Baba Budha Sahib), Amritsar, Harike, Makhu and Zira.
On the return journey, the bus would depart from Sri Muktsar Sahib at 12:35 pm and reach Tarn Taran at 5:40 pm. The one-way bus fare had been fixed at Rs 255, the minister said.
He said officials of the department had been instructed to prioritise bus routes based on public demand while ensuring economical and comfortable bus service. Bhullar said the government had introduced a luxurious Volvo bus service from Punjab to Delhi international airport at cheap fare. At present, around 25 buses were plying from various cities of Punjab to the Delhi airport.
