Punjab to tighten border surveillance with over 2,000 advanced CCTV cameras

The Punjab Police will strengthen the second line of defence in border villages by installing over 2,100 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras to monitor and prevent the movement of cross-border smugglers and anti-national elements.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the initiative during a night domination operation carried out in the border belt.

The DGP arrived around midnight and inspected key police checkpoints at Golden Gate, Amritsar Railway Station, Chheharta under the city police commissionerate, and Gharinda in Attari under the rural police jurisdiction.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by senior officials, including Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh, DCP Jagjit Singh Walia, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh, and SSP Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh.

Speaking to the media, DGP Yadav said that in addition to CCTV surveillance, the Punjab government has also sought permission from the Centre to install an anti-drone system along the International Border with Pakistan to counter the increasing threat of drones being used for smuggling drugs and weapons.

Advertisement

“The anti-drone system will be installed in coordination with central agencies and the Border Security Force (BSF) to put an end to drone-based smuggling operations,” he said, adding that discussions are ongoing with multiple stakeholders in this regard.

The DGP further stated that following a statewide crackdown on drug trafficking, the Punjab Police have launched ‘Operation Satark’ (night domination) to track and apprehend criminal elements.

“In the last month alone, Punjab Police have achieved significant breakthroughs by arresting key players in the drug trade,” he said.

When asked about the alleged involvement of police personnel in the drug trade, the DGP made it clear that strict action would be taken. “No one will be spared—whether civilian or cop—if found involved in drug smuggling,” he asserted.