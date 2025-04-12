DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Punjab to tighten border surveillance with over 2,000 advanced CCTV cameras

Punjab to tighten border surveillance with over 2,000 advanced CCTV cameras

DGP Gaurav Yadav supervises night domination operation in Amritsar
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav during a night domination operation in Amritsar, on Friday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Police will strengthen the second line of defence in border villages by installing over 2,100 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras to monitor and prevent the movement of cross-border smugglers and anti-national elements.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the initiative during a night domination operation carried out in the border belt.

The DGP arrived around midnight and inspected key police checkpoints at Golden Gate, Amritsar Railway Station, Chheharta under the city police commissionerate, and Gharinda in Attari under the rural police jurisdiction.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by senior officials, including Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh, DCP Jagjit Singh Walia, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh, and SSP Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh.

Speaking to the media, DGP Yadav said that in addition to CCTV surveillance, the Punjab government has also sought permission from the Centre to install an anti-drone system along the International Border with Pakistan to counter the increasing threat of drones being used for smuggling drugs and weapons.

Advertisement

“The anti-drone system will be installed in coordination with central agencies and the Border Security Force (BSF) to put an end to drone-based smuggling operations,” he said, adding that discussions are ongoing with multiple stakeholders in this regard.

The DGP further stated that following a statewide crackdown on drug trafficking, the Punjab Police have launched ‘Operation Satark’ (night domination) to track and apprehend criminal elements.

“In the last month alone, Punjab Police have achieved significant breakthroughs by arresting key players in the drug trade,” he said.

When asked about the alleged involvement of police personnel in the drug trade, the DGP made it clear that strict action would be taken. “No one will be spared—whether civilian or cop—if found involved in drug smuggling,” he asserted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper