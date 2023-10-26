Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI on charge of bribery

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 25

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, posted as reader to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajnala, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a VB spokesman said the ASI was arrested following a complaint by Mohan Singh, a resident of Ajnala town here.

The complainant alleged that ASI Raj Kumar called him in his office and said that he had received a complaint against him alleging purchase of stolen pendants of gold. The complainant further alleged that the ASI asked him to pay Rs 50,000 as bribe to avoid any police case. The deal was struck at

Rs 35,000. Feeling coerced and threatened, the complainant reluctantly agreed to pay the bribe to resolve the matter.

The VB official said following preliminary investigation, a trap was laid for the operation. He said ASI Raj Kumar was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 17,000 from the complainant in his office in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused was produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigation.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau