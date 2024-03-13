Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests govt staff for taking Rs 3K bribe

Amritsar, March 12
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended a Senior Assistant, posted at District Treasury Office, Amritsar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.
Was demanding bribe to release his GPF
The complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Amritsar Range, and alleged that the accused official had been demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing his GPF and had already taken Rs 7,000 in two installments in this regard.
Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said the accused Subhdesh Kaur has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Sukhdev Singh, who is posted as Block Forest Officer in Forest Department at Rayya. The complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Amritsar range, and alleged that the above mentioned accused official had been demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing his GPF and had already taken Rs 7,000 in two installments in this regard.
The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary investigation, a VB team from Amritsar range laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed accepting the last installment of Rs 3,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
He added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation was in progress, he said.
