Punjabi cinema to grow like South film industry: Actress

Amritsar, January 15
Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa visited the city to a attend function at a local school here today. Bajwa says she is hopeful that Punjabi cinema will also grow like South Indian cinema.
“When people talk about regional films they named south Indian and Punjabi cinema. We are producing good content. I feel proud that whole family can sit and watch the Punjabi movie”, said Sonam.
Work hard on films
Talking about Punjabi comedy movies she said, “We can’t take film making as casual job we have to work hard. You can’t take audience for guaranteed. The audience pays their money and time for the cinema so it is our responsibility to work hard on movies”, she added.
Bajwa said, “I always prefer to speak and write Punjabi. My parents taught me to respect the mother tongue.”
