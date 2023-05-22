Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

The star cast of upcoming Punjabi movie Medal, including Jayy Randhawa and Baani Sandhu, was in the holy city today. The movie will hit the theatres on June 2. The movie has been directed by Maneesh Bhatt and it will be distributed worldwide.

Written and produced by Jassi Lohka, Medal revolves around the life of Raja (portrayed by Randhawa), a small-town athlete with an unyielding desire to win a gold medal in sports. The protagonist undergoes a complete transformation in the film. As the plot unfolds, viewers will uncover the gripping reasons behind Raja’s remarkable transformation, revealed Lokha.

Lohka stated, “The story of ‘Medal’ is close to my heart, and I am elated to see it come to life on the silver screen. The journey of Raja is one that will resonate with the audience; and I hope it inspires them to pursue their dreams relentlessly.”

Director Bhatt noted, “This film is a labour of love, and I am immensely proud of the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work. Medal explores the complexities of human emotions and showcases the power of transformation. It has been an incredible experience bringing this story to life, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness it.”

Randhawa beamed as he reflected, “Playing Raja in Medal was an incredible journey. This character allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions, and I am thrilled for the audience to witness his transformation. This gripping tale will keep you on the edge of your seat.”