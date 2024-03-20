Punjabi novel ‘Dulhe Ber’ released

Amritsar, March 19
Punjabi novelist Wazir Singh Randhawa’s newly published novel “Dulhe Ber” was released here on Tuesday.
Deep Devinder Singh, Secretary of the Kendri Sabha, said Dr Waryam Singh Sandhu and Dr Lakhwinder Johal jointly presided over the event. Congratulating Wazir Singh Randhawa, Waryam Singh Sandhu said the novel ‘Dulhe Ber’ is a poignant portrait of the directionless generation. Commenting on the novel, Dr Johal said the change in lifestyle, living and eating habits of a Punjabi man has been beautifully depicted in the novel.
Sushil Dusanjh and Dr Harjinder Singh Atwal said the entire characters of the novel do not violate social norms anywhere.
