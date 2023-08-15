Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Amritsar rural police have booked Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh aka Singga for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint was lodged by Avinash, president, Lok Bhalai Sanstha, along with representatives of a community. He alleged that Punjabi singer Singga had recently launched a song on the Internet, ‘Still alive’ and he was shown in a poster holding the Holy Bible and wearing a cross along with two women in the attire of ‘sisters’. He alleged that the singer had disrespected figures considered pious by this particular community and there was resentment as it had hurt religious sentiments.

Following a complaint, police registered a case under Section 295 of IPC against him. Police said that the matter was being looked into.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kapurthala police had booked the singer for promoting obscenity and gun culture in his song ‘Still alive’ three days ago.