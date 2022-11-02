Punjabi writers get together on Punjab Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Punjabi writers got together to commemorate Punjab Day and recalled the glorious contribution of literature in creating just Punjabi society.

The Janwadi Lekhak Sangh and the Punjabi Sahitya Sangam organised a literary dialogue on the occasion with the support of the Kendriya Punjabi Lekhak Sabha here on Tuesday. Deep Devinder Singh, secretary of the Kendriya Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, said it was a stark reality that this province, established on the basis of language decades ago, continued to function without having its own capital or a high court. Mukhtar Gill said all political parties should commit to solve issues concerning the Punjabi language in their election manifestos.

Poet Chan Amreek emphasised the need for legal work to be done in Punjabi and the need for replacing Punjabi words in place of confusing Arabic-Persian vocabulary in the records of Malkhana and police records.