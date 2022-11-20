Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a state-level function to mark Punjabi Language Month by the Language Department here the Guru Nanak Dev University here on Saturday. The event also saw the presence of Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer along with Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

CM Bhagwant Mann during his address at the state-level function at GNDU on Saturday. Sunil kumar

Mann said every Punjabi should feel proud of the glorious cultural heritage inherited by them. The Chief Minister said many countries abroad were using the Punjabi language, but they (we people) were shying away from using it.

He also released new books of the Higher Education and Languages Department and felicitated eminent writers of the Punjabi language on the occasion. Bhagwant Mann said, “We must feel proud of our language, culture and traditions and universities and colleges must come forward for this noble cause.” The CM urged the educational institutes to initiate specialised courses in the Punjabi language to encourage the students to join it.

He said the creativity of students in Punjabi must be promoted by giving a special focus to them. Bhagwant Mann said the Punjabi language had produced a number of littérateurs, intellectuals and poets, adding that Punjabis were always proud of them. Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the mother tongue was the most important source of communication for any individual.