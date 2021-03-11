Punjabis were at forefront of freedom struggle: Soni

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

On a call given by the Congress national cadre, party’s senior leaders and workers today took out a “Tiranga Yatra” dedicated to the 75th Independence Day from Hall Gate to Jallianwala Bagh.

Leading the rally, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Om Parkash Soni said, “We are enjoying the warmth of freedom only because of the martyrs. We got this Tricolour only because of the martyrs and it is our duty to keep it the highest and preserve our freedom.”

Soni said Punjabis have made the most sacrifices in the country’s freedom struggle. He said the Congress has played a leading role in the fight for the freedom of the country.

“This Tricolour is a symbol of our glory and we have made many sacrifices to get it. The purpose of this Tricolour journey today is to make people aware of their freedom and the glory of the Tricolour,” he added.

The yatra ended after senior Congress leaders paid tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial. Senior party leaders from the district Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ashwani Kumar Pappu and Vikas Soni were present at the rally.