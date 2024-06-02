Punjab’s largest webcasting control room set up in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

In order to keep a close watch on the polling stations in Amritsar, state’s largest webcasting control room was set up in the holy city. After polling concluded for the last leg of the Lok Sabha elections today, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori honoured volunteers of the webcasting control room who kept an eagle eye on each booth in Amritsar constituency.

Thori said the exercise had proved to be a milestone for conducting elections in a peaceful environment.

“While watching live broadcast through CCTV cameras installed at polling stations, volunteers reported even minutest of the problem at booths to the election staff which was resolved immediately. This helped in smooth conduct of elections,” the District Election Officer (DEO) said, while appreciating efforts of volunteers, who were students of various schools and colleges in Amritsar.

The live broadcast from 1,684 booths was seen on screens in the webcasting control room set up at the community hall of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, said Thori. It was closely monitored by 200 volunteers on computers and big screens, he added.

Wherever any mistake, mischief, quarrel, procrastination, technical fault in voting machines or violation of the instructions of the Election Commission was observed by students, it was brought to the attention of the election staff and the Assistant Returning Officer of the constituency concerned, said Thori. He said no untoward incident was reported in the entire district during the elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha