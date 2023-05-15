Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII results today.

St Francis Convent School, Jandiala Guru, said of the total 67 students, who appeared for the exam, some of them scored above 90 per cent marks. Gurveen Kaur scored 97 per cent marks, followed by Navroop Kaur 96.25 per cent and Ramneek Kaur 95.5 per cent. Other students who scored 90 per cent and above are Jessica Bal (94%), Harnoor Kaur (93%), Jasmeen Kaur (90.75%) and Yuvraj Singh (90%).

A total of 300 students from Holy Heart Presidency School appeared for the exam. Out of them, Mehakpreet Kaur (medical) stood first in the school with 98.5 per cent marks. Tanvir Singh and Parmeet Singh bagged second and third positions with 97.5 per cent and 96.5 per cent marks, respectively. Gursharanbir Singh (non-medical) got 96 per cent marks. Manya and Samreet Kaur clinched first, second and third positions with 97 per cent, 95.5 per cent and 95.2 per cent marks, respectively.

In medical and non-medical streams at Presidency School, 17 students scored above 95 per cent marks, 68 secured above 90 per cent marks and 100 students got above 85 per cent marks. In commerce stream, Ramneek and Varinderjit Singh bagged first and second positions with 94 per cent and 92 per cent marks, respectively. The third position was shared by Seerat Singh and Mehakdeep Kaur with 91.75 per cent marks. Eight students scored above 90 per cent marks and 21 got above 85 per cent marks in commerce stream.

In humanities, Ashleen bagged first position with 95 per cent marks, while Samreet Kaur secured second position with 91.75 per cent marks.