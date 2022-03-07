Pustak mela: Day 2 dedicated to late Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

The second day of the 9-day ‘Amritsar Sahitya Utsav and Pustak Mela’ was dedicated to late Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa here on Sunday. Kewal Dhaliwal, president of the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi, was the convener of the event.

Addressing a gathering, Glory Bawa became emotional. Recalling the last public performance of her mother she said it was the last year’s Amritsar Sahitya Utsav where she had rendered the magic of her long hek (singing in extended breath) in her inimitable style.

Glory sang the famous Punjabi folk song ‘Mitti da Bawa’ with a long hek in the style of her mother. Before that famous local singer Harinder Singh Sohal also filled different colours of folk singing and also narrated stories from Amritsar and literary world.

The playwright, Jagdish Sachdeva, referring to his plays and literary works, touched upon the literary atmosphere of Punjab. Rajbir Kaur, who was an alumni of the college, in a light-hearted manner not only made the audience laugh but also introduced the students to the multi-colored layers of literature, culture and theatre of Amritsar.

Bhupinder Sandhu, a poet and heritage conservationist, shared fond memories of the times as he walked through the history of Amritsar. Sandeep Singh flipped through some memorable pages in the history of the college, citing the role of the Khalsa College in the society and culture of Amritsar.

Gurpreet Singh, a famous painter from Bathinda, amazed the audience by performing the art of live painting. He enchanted everyone.