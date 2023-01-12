Put up max accidental claim cases during lok adalat, says DLSA Secy

Tarn Taran, January 11
Pratima Arora, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tarn Taran, in a meeting with officials of insurance companies on Wednesday instructed them to submit maximum cases of accidental claims in the forthcoming National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in the district.
Addressing the meeting, the DLSA Secretary said the proposed National Lok Adalat was going to be held from the tehsil level to the Supreme Court for early settlement of accidental and other cases related to NI Act, bank recovery cases, electricity, water charges, labour dispute cases, forest and cases related to short-term imprisonment.
The Secretary said the Lok Adalats were a great help for both the sides as these would pave way for settlement of a case with mutual understanding, saving time and human energy of both complainant and the respondent. The Secretary said on February 11, a National Lok Adalat would be held in Tarn Taran, Patti and Khadoor Sahib in which the insurance companies should take advantage by filing maximum cases with mutual understanding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...