Put up max accidental claim cases during lok adalat, says DLSA Secy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 11

Pratima Arora, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tarn Taran, in a meeting with officials of insurance companies on Wednesday instructed them to submit maximum cases of accidental claims in the forthcoming National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in the district.

Addressing the meeting, the DLSA Secretary said the proposed National Lok Adalat was going to be held from the tehsil level to the Supreme Court for early settlement of accidental and other cases related to NI Act, bank recovery cases, electricity, water charges, labour dispute cases, forest and cases related to short-term imprisonment.

The Secretary said the Lok Adalats were a great help for both the sides as these would pave way for settlement of a case with mutual understanding, saving time and human energy of both complainant and the respondent. The Secretary said on February 11, a National Lok Adalat would be held in Tarn Taran, Patti and Khadoor Sahib in which the insurance companies should take advantage by filing maximum cases with mutual understanding.