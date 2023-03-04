 Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6 : The Tribune India

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

Italian airline Neos Air is going to commence flights connecting Amritsar with Toronto in Canada and New York in the US via its hub at Milan Malpensa Airport from April 6.

Neos Air commenced scheduled services between Milan Malpensa and Amritsar in mid-December 2022. The airline first started operations to Amritsar during the pandemic. The operation of chartered flights by Indian carrier SpiceJet from Amritsar to Milan Bergamo and Rome during the Covid-19 times resulted in the Indian carrier being allowed to start scheduled flights to both airports in Italy in November last year.

According to the booking schedule, the airline will operate one weekly flight from April 6 onwards to both Toronto and New York. The flight (No.3249) will leave Amritsar every Thursday at 3.15 in the morning reaching Milan Malpensa airport at 8.20 am the same day. With a transit time layover of about 4hr 10m, the flight (No.4348) will leave Milan at 12.30 pm reaching Toronto late afternoon at 3 pm.

Neos flight (No.4349) will take off from Toronto Pearson airport every Thursday at 5 pm landing at Milan next day at 6.50 am on Friday. From Milan, flight (No.5248) will then leave at 10 am reaching Amritsar the same day on Friday night at 9.15 pm. This enables short transit time of 3 hr 10m through Milan.

