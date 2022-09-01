Amritsar: Pvt college prof alleges delay in reinstatement

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Former assistant professor of economics Harminder Singh has alleged delay in the implementation of orders of reinstatement of his services by the BBK DAV College management.

A former faculty member, Harminder claims that the college terminated his services as a teacher without any prior notice or a warning.

Harminder had submitted a representation to the Director, Public Instructions (Colleges), Punjab, in this regard and also approached the Educational Tribunal of Punjab as well. The DPI had issued a letter instructing the college management to reinstate Harminder on August 12, but Harminder alleges that till date the college management has not implemented the orders.

According to his representation to the DPI (College), Harminder had been working as an assistant professor in the college since 2018 on a contract basis. After serving a three-year probation period, he was relieved of his job on March 28 this year without any prior notice. He alleged his ACR was intentionally made unsatisfactory to justify his termination.

In a hearing invited by the Secretary, Higher Education, in March, the matter could not be resolved. The college principal had refuted any foul play in the case and mentioned that Harminder’s contract had expired in July 2021. The principal also stated in her reply to the DPI that the matter was sub judice as Harminder had approached the educational tribunal.

However, the DPI (Colleges) in its assessment of the case has issued orders to the college to reinstate Harminder. The principal of the college, Dr Pushpinder Walia, could not be contacted despite repeated phone calls as she, according to sources, was out of town.

‘Terminated without notice, warning’