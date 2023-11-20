Pvt firm hired to run cloak room at Amritsar rly station after e-auction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Following an e-auction, operation of the cloak room at Amritsar railway station was handed over to a private company. The company has been given a 15-day period to operate the cloak room.

Railway officials stated that the move was taken up with the objective of creating more facilities for passengers at the railway station. Railway passengers can deposit their luggage safely as per their wish on payment of prescribed fee. To avail the facility, a passenger should have a train ticket which mentions whether the passenger has arrived at the station or will depart after a few days.

Talking to Amritsar Tribune, Shubham Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said in order to make the tender process simple and transparent, an e-auction system has been started in the Railways. He said that any individual, private firm, company and institution fulfilling the desired eligibility conditions can participate in the e-auction. He said information about the upcoming e-auction in the division like outsourcing of catering, parking, publicity, waiting room, cloak room, pay and use toilet facilities is also available on the IREPS (Indian Railways E-procurement System) website.