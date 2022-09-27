Pvt schools lag in listing Aadhaar info of students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

As the deadline for uploading the Aadhaar information of students by schools, both government and private, on the e-Punjab School portal is drawing close, around 2,131 schools in the district have completed the process of accounting the information of students with and without UID.

UID info must for availing govt schemes The district has more than 6,000 registered schools and institutions, who had previously failed to register the UID details of their students.

As per data with the District Education Department, private schools lag behind government schools in uploading information. Most of the private schools have over 50% students without UID details.

The UID information of students is mandatory for enrolment in several government schemes and benefits, including scholarships.

The district has more than 6,000 registered schools and the institutions, who had previously failed to register the UID details of their students have now been asked to complete the process under the fresh directions of DC Harpeet Singh Sudan.

The Education Department had been asked to pace up the process of updating the UID information of the students at e-Punjab portal, making it mandatory for schools. The department had identified more than one lakh students, a majority of them from private schools, whose UID information was not available. Schools were asked to set deadline for getting the information uploaded and ask parents of students, who did not have UID to get them made in time.

“The process is mandatory under the department regulations but we lagged behind as schools did not have complete information. The UID information of students is mandatory for enrolment to several government schemes and benefits including scholarships. While we have formulated a strategy to pace up the process and identify schools, who are yet to share the information on e-Punjab School portal, we have asked them to complete the process by end of September,” said an official spokesperson from district education department. As per data with the district education department, private schools lag behind government schools in uploading information and most of the private schools have over 50 per cent students are without an UID.

The school, government, affiliated, aided and non-aided, are required to get UID information of students starting from Class I onwards. Meanwhile, the schools have asked parents of students without a UID to get them made on priority basis, putting them in a tizzy. “It usually takes three to five weeks for Aadhaar card to be made, excluding factors like erroneous process or delay caused due to system. Some schools are asking parents to get them made, giving them lesser time that required,” shared Sankalp Arora, a father of six-year-old.

The department, however, is thinking of facilitating the process of making UID for students, through hosting camps and other means.