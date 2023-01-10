Punjab PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO takes stock of development works in schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

Minister of Power and Public Works Department Harbhajan Singh ETO today visited several government schools in the district to take stock of development works being carried out.

He visited Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Chheharta, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mall Road, and Government Senior Secondary School, Saragarhi. He said modern education structure would be provided in these schools, while upgrading teaching infrastructure.

Prominent development works being carried out in schools include adding more classrooms, buildings for libraries, computer facilities and digital classrooms; toilets, smart playgrounds etc. The minister also talked to the officials concerned on ensuring completion of these works in time.