Quack booked for using doctor’s stamp, issuing fake bills

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The police have booked a quack, who used a stamp of a doctor and ran a nursing home on the Jagdev Khurd road in Ajnala. The incident came to light when doctor’s father complained to the Health Department authorities, who further lodged a complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 15 (2) of the Indian Medical Council Act against Balraj Singh, owner of Raj Nursing Home, Jagdev Khurd Road. He is yet to be arrested.

Emergency Medical Officer Dr Gurpartap Singh at the Civil Hospital, Ajnala, in his complaint to the police, stated that Balwinder Singh of Tung Bala located on Majitha Road had alleged that Raj Nursing Home authorities were using stamp of his son Dr Vishaldeep Singh. They were issuing medical bills using Dr Vishaldeep Singh’s stamp and name thereby duping innocent people while treating them. Balraj Singh did not possess any medical degree.

Following this, a team of doctors raided the nursing home and found a stamp for Dr Vishaldeep Singh, a surgery slip with his name, besides a mobile phone from there. The team wrote to the police authorities for appropriate action against Balraj who absconded after the raid.