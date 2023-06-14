Quake tremors leave residents terrified in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

Alarmed people did not need to move out of their houses, shopping malls and other public places to escape from an earthquake as its tremors lasted only a few seconds. An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the Kashmir valley, tremors of which were felt in the holy city in the afternoon.

Lovepreet Singh, an employee of a private national bank, said though the tremors lasted only a few seconds, its impact sent shivers down their spine.

The tremors lasted for a few seconds and it remained unnoticed for most of the residents to come out of their homes.

The holy city falls in seismic zone IV (severe) and V (very severe) which means that a quake measuring 6.5 to 7.9 on the Richter scale can strike anytime. People feel that residents and the administration needed to consolidate their disaster management plans.