Questions raised over state govt's move to delete posts promoting gun culture

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

With several persons already booked for allegedly displaying firearms and promoting the gun culture and the state government asking all social media platforms to remove such pictures within three days, a section of society is questioning the government’s intent.

Terming the development as a misplaced concern or an action taken without giving a serious thought to the issue, residents are now questioning the logic behind the decision.

How would deletion of these social media posts check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state? No doubt, the music and film industry is depicting the use of guns, but are not there any other ways to check the situation? —Satveer Singh, A private school teacher

“How would deletion of these social media posts check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. No doubt, the music and film industry is depicting the use of guns, but are not there any other ways to check the situation?” questioned Satveer Singh, a private school teacher.

Many people of society has appreciated the government for banning the public display of guns and its use in social media posts. Residents said instead of nabbing and taking action against criminals, FIRs against people for merely posting a picture with a gun is unjustified.

Another resident Kewal Singh said, “The issue of weapon display on social media and in public life is not as simple. We have many movies in which people are shown murdering in most gruesome ways. Would not the government take action against the producers, directors and actors of such films and ask them to delete their content from social media platforms.” He said the government should not involve itself in trivialities, but take concrete steps to improve the law and order situation in the state.