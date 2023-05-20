Quick lifting of wheat, prompt payment, assures Lal Chand Kataruchak

Amritsar, May 19

Punjab Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak today visited the Jandiala grain market to inspect the arrangements for lifting of wheat grain. He instructed the officials of the procurement agencies to complete the lifting process within the next few days. It was for the first time in the history of Punjab that payment for the purchase of wheat had been made within four to six hours, he said.

Kataruchak said Punjab has contributed the most to the Central grain pool. He said due to unseasonal rain, problems in lifting had arisen at some places in the region which had been addressed immediately. The minister said that under the guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, full payment for wheat has been made to the farmers. He said although the Central government had imposed a value-cut on the purchase of wheat, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had compensated for it on behalf of the state government.

Kataruchak gave strict instructions to the officials concerned regarding the lifting in Mehta Dana Mandi and said that the process should be completed within five days. Expressing satisfaction over the procurement arrangements in Jandiala, he said the season was good for farmers and also all the sections involved in the procurement process, including labourers and transporters.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said when it came to his notice that there was some problem in lifting at Jandiala Dana Mandi, he brought it to the attention of Kataruchak who immediately addressed it.