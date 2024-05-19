Quiz competition held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Senior Study II celebrated “Knowledge Knock Out”, a quiz competition organized by the Maths and Science Club. The competition aimed to test the students for knowledge and foster their enthusiasm for learning. The event witnessed active participation making it a resounding success. Following that, the talented musicians took the stage and captivated the audience with their melodious tunes. The vibrant beats and harmonious rhythms added an extra touch of excitement and entertainment to the event. It was a fantastic way to conclude the competition leaving everyone in high spirits. The Director Vijay Mehra expresses deep appreciation for the hard work put in by the students.

Students shine in MSc Mathematics

In a remarkable achievement for DAV College Amritsar, several students secured various positions in university examinations. Students of MSc Maths (first semester) has brought laurels to the college by bagging Ist and 3rd positions in the university examinations. Simran captured first position with 8.6 CGPA whereas Garima , Aastha, Supreet and Niyati jointly shared the third positions by securing 8.2 CGPA. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, commending their dedication and hard work that led to this notable accomplishment and wished them continued success in their future endeavours. Dr Gupta added that DAV College is the sole institution in the region to provide internships to students at esteemed government-reputed institutions.

Voter Awareness Event

To encourage the common people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a voter awareness event was organised at the School of Eminence, Chheharta. Sunil Gupta, Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Amritsar West Vidhan Sabha constituency, said the day of elections in Amritsar is approaching and the district administration is speeding up the voter awareness campaign for that reason. He said election literacy clubs established in schools and colleges are doing very good work this time and the message of voter awareness is being conveyed by students in a very effective manner. People should be encouraged to vote. SVEEP icon RJ Deep said only people’s participation in elections can strengthen democracy.

Investiture Ceremony

Investiture Ceremony was organised in ‘The Gurukul’ School with the aim of creating a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students. The ceremony began with a march past by the students of the four houses-Rose, Marigold, Orchid and Lotus House, followed by the awarding of Badges and Sashes. Then the oath-taking ceremony took place, where they took the oath to perform the assigned duties with integrity and efficiency. The Cabinet was headed by Manjot Singh as Head Boy and Sunidhi as Head Girl. Suparav and Ridhima were appointed as Deputy Head boy and Deputy Head Girl. Aron and Daman were elected as Cultural Secretary. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the appointed members and said the student council of the school reflects the values of responsibility, honesty and leadership.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.