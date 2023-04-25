Quizzing led to seizure of arms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Beas police have recovered a weapon from Didar Singh of Baba Bakala Sahib who was arrested by the police in an attempt to murder case. He was in the police remand and during his interrogation, he disclosed about a weapon which he had concealed under earth in the bushes near his house. On his disclosure, the police recovered a .32 bore pistol along with a magazine and four rounds from the spot. A fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against him. TNS

Mobile seized from jail inmate

Amritsar: The central jail staff has confiscated a mobile phone and 4-gm narcotic powder from a jail inmate, identified as Manraj Singh of Muradpura in Gurdaspur, while 1.2 gm of intoxicating powder was seized from Shubhdeep Singh of Checha village in Gharinda. A case has registered against them and further probe was on.