RAAHI Scheme : Now, get Rs 1.25 lakh subsidy on e-autos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Now, a cash subsidy of Rs 1.25 lakh will be available to buy e-auto under the Rejuvenation of Auto-rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project. Earlier, the subsidy was of Rs 75,000. The project was started under the Smart City Mission to replace old diesel autos with e-autos to improve the city’s public transport and to reduce pollution.

Amritsar Smart City CEO and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj said after consultation with auto-rickshaw unions and drivers, it was found that in the earlier period of the scheme auto-rickshaw drivers had to pay approx Rs 50,000 to get the benefit of the scheme. But their financial condition was not so good that they could make the down payment. Apart from this, there was also a demand by auto drivers to increase the subsidy. Keeping everything in mind, the subsidy has now been increased by the government and it will be given on upfront mode. So, that the burden on auto-rickshaw drivers can be reduced. He said apart from the State Bank of India, more banks are being empanelled by the government under the scheme. Proposals have been received from Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab Gramin Bank.

He said to take advantage of the RAAHI scheme, the aspiring driver must be a member of the Amritsar Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society. At the same time, they must have an Aadhaar card or voter card, registration certificate of old auto, driving license and member slip of the society to get the benefit of RAAHI scheme. Taking these documents, the driver can apply by visiting the dealership of empanelled companies Mahindra and Piaggio.

He said the RAAHI project would not only help in cleaning the environment of the city, but also increase the earnings of drivers as the operational cost of diesel auto is nearly Rs 4 to 5 per km, while it is around 0.68 paise per km in the e-auto. Under the project, free skill development courses are also being conducted for the female family members of auto-rickshaw drivers. Courses such as stitching, tailoring, beauty parlour, computer operator and food and fruit preservation can be done from the All India Women’s Conference branch near the bus stand.

How to take benefit of the scheme?