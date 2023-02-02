Radiology conference kicks off today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

The city is all set to host the annual conference of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRAI) at Guru Nanak Dev University here. Over 3,500 delegates from across the country and abroad are expected to participate in it. The two-day conference to discuss the latest advances in the field of radiology will begin on Thursday.

Dr Ramesh Chander, organising chairman and Dr Gurdeep Singh, secretary, said Dr Pushpraj Bhatele , national president IRIA, and other officer-bearers of the national body would attend the event.

Dr Chander said live demonstrations and workshops would be the highlight of the event.