Radiology conference kicks off today

Amritsar, February 1
The city is all set to host the annual conference of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRAI) at Guru Nanak Dev University here. Over 3,500 delegates from across the country and abroad are expected to participate in it. The two-day conference to discuss the latest advances in the field of radiology will begin on Thursday.
Dr Ramesh Chander, organising chairman and Dr Gurdeep Singh, secretary, said Dr Pushpraj Bhatele , national president IRIA, and other officer-bearers of the national body would attend the event.
Dr Chander said live demonstrations and workshops would be the highlight of the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...