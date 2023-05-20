RAHI Scheme: Auto drivers show interest in switching from diesel to electric version at fair in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

An e-Auto Mela was organised under RAHI (Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) scheme at Guru Nanak Bhawan City Centre in Amritsar in which hundreds of auto drivers participated and showed interest in shifting from diesel auto-rickshaws to e-autos. Various e-auto manufacturing companies set up stalls and shared information about their products with the drivers.

The Smart City authorities claimed that a large number of diesel auto drivers registered for e-autos during the fair. Some e-auto booking was also done by the drivers after paying cash on the spot. The e-autos would be provided companies soon after completing the formalities.

The chief guest at the Auto Fair, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh today congratulated the diesel auto drivers who reached the fair for e-auto registration. He handed over the keys to the auto drivers whose formalities had been completed. Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said the purpose was to educate and encourage diesel auto drivers about the e-autos. With the new policies of the government, diesel vehicles would be banned to make the environment pollution-free. “The government is concerned about the employment of diesel auto drivers, so we want to bring them into the mainstream of transport and encourage them to switch to e-autos in a time-bound manner. Because of this, e-auto melas and e-auto rallies are being organised,” he said.

MC officials claimed that e-autos cost less and help earn more. Apart from this, e-autos are economical and have a longer battery life. The rider enjoys a clean pollution-free and noiseless journey. The most important thing is that the e-autos are registered with the government and have a registration number plate.