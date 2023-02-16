‘RAHI’ scheme re-launched with increased subsidy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

Under the “RAHI” (Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) scheme, a subsidy of Rs 1.25 lakh will be given for replacing old diesel autos with e-autos. Earlier, the subsidy was Rs 75,000.

In order to improve public transport in the city and reduce pollution, the project was re-launched at the railway station here today.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Arshdeep Singh, in his address to representatives of auto unions, said following their demand the government increased the subsidy. Now, it would be given on an upfront mode so as to reduce the burden on auto-rickshaw drivers. Apart from the State Bank of India (SBI), other banks had also been empanelled under the government scheme.

He said to avail of the benefits of the RAHI scheme, it was necessary for auto drivers to be a member of the Amritsar Auto Rickshaw Corporate Society and possess an Aadhaar card, voter card, RC of auto and a driving licence. Interested drivers can apply for it by visiting the dealerships of empanelled companies - Mahindra and Piaggio.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary anticipated that e-rickshaws would only help check pollution, but also increase the earnings of drivers. Their daily expense would come down as the cost of running a diesel auto was between Rs 4 to Rs 5 per km, while it is around 0.68 paise per km in e-auto. This scheme was only for the residents of Amritsar. He listened to the problems of auto drivers and directed the traffic police personnel present at the spot to solve their issues.

Among others, DSP Rajesh Kakkar, Inspector Anup Kumar, Aman Sharma from Smart City, Railway Station Auto Union president Narinder Singh Chaudhary and representatives of various auto unions were present on the occasion.

