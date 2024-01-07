Raid at illegal de-addiction centre in Rayya

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 6

The health authorities raided the premises of an illegal de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, New Hope Rehabilitation and Counselling Trust, at the Dhianpur road near Rayya yesterday.

The centre had admitted inmates from 18 to 65 years of age. The health authorities found inmates living in a pathetic condition. Inmates alleged that they were being physically thrashed by the centre staff. There was no toilet or proper food arrangements for the inmates at the centre.

Civil Surgeon Vijay Kumar said as per the statements of the addicts admitted there, the centre had been running for the past nearly two years. He said now, the centre had been sealed.

“Yesterday, we received a tip-off about an illegal de-addiction centre. We immediately dispatched a team led by Bharti Dhawan, district immunisation officer, and found around 55 inmates there,” said Dr Vijay. He said around 22 inmates were admitted to Swami Vivekanand De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre at the Government Medical College, following the consent of the family members of the victims.

The Civil Surgeon said they had written to the police and the Deputy Commissioner about the centre and urged for necessary action against the owners of the facility.

Bharti Dhawan, district immunisation officer, said each inmate of the centre was charged Rs 15,000 per month for detoxification. She said in order to ‘impress’ the customers, fake documents were fixed on walls of the office at the centre.

Vikramjit Singh of Khalchian police station said he had written to the district attorney for seeking his legal opinion before registering an FIR in this connection. He said following his report, further appropriate action would be taken against the centre.